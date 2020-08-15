Richard Carter Dick' Miller

April 13, 1936 - August 9, 2020

Julian

Dick was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Richard and Helen Miller. For older elementary through high school, he lived in Warsaw. After attending Wabash College for 1 year, he graduated from Northrop Aeronautical Institute. He worked as an engineer for many years, transitioned to manufacturer's sales rep, and then started his own company selling expansion joints and air cleaning systems to refineries. In 1955, he eloped with Janet Olds and moved to California. They lived in LA until 1964 when they moved to El Cajon/Mt Helix area. In 1976, they moved to Escondido. From December 2015 until his death from cancer, he lived with family in Julian. He was interested in many things which made him an interesting person to be with. He will be most remembered for his positive spirit, wonderful sense of humor, and the twinkle in his eye. He genuinely cared about the people he met and created many close friendships. He is survived by his sister, Julie Carrico; his brother, James Miller; his children, Cindy and Harvey Arntson, Kevin and Melora Miller, Karin and Ed Gerstin; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at Camp Marston on Saturday, August 29 at 10 a.m. Wear a hat. In lieu of flowers, send donations in his name to California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Condolences may be sent to Cindy Arntson, PO Box 2517, Julian, 92036



