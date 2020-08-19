Richard Charles Bendel Jr.

October 25, 1944 - July 30, 2020

Carpenteria, CA

Our beloved dad, Richard Charles Bendel Jr, (Dick) age 75, departed this world on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a six day fight with COVID-19 pneumonia at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. He had been battling Parkinson's disease since 2008.Dick was born October 25, 1944, to Richard and Mildred Bendel in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1962. He earned an Associate degree from Hamilton Technical College in 1964. He worked in Cincinnati for an architecture firm while he attended University of Cincinnati at night. However that was interrupted by the U.S. Army Draft in November 1965. In order to gain appropriate placement in the Army Corps of Engineers he enlisted and served for three years. He married Donna Steifthau, also from Middletown, OH in September of 1965. He was later stationed at Ft. Knox, KY, Ft. Leonard wood, MO, Ft. Belvoir, VA. Including one year of deployment in Vietnam, where he served as land and building surveyor, it was there in the jungles that his job subjected him to the detriment of Agent Orange and would later rob him of a healthy nervous system, and afflict him with Parkinsons.After his duty in Vietnam, he returned back to Fort Bragg, North Carolina and began growing a family. He was a hardworking and devoted, fun loving father to one son and two daughters.After being honorably discharged from the United State Army, he returned back to Middletown, OH. He started working at Pease Architecture firm in Hamilton. His strong sense of independence led him to start his own construction company and after fighting many rough winters he moved his family to San Diego, CA in 1978.He was 4th generation of builder contractor for 40 years. His craftsmanship was superb. He built and remodeled seven of his own homes and constructed furniture and loved to landscape. Dad could make anything he put his mind to, his son Daniel, follows very close is those skillful shoes!He was a member of Clairemont Assembly of God Church in San Diego, CA, where he served as a Deacon and Commander for the Royal Ranger program. He was a simple man, yet he had his hands in everything from building to barbequing. He was kind, patient, loving, generous, strong, and adventurous.An avid San Diego Charger fan, watching football was among his many hobbies. He traveled 50 countries on European land tours and sailed the seas on nearly 60 cruises. He loved to laugh, entertain and spend time with friends and family. He was also well invested in anything "chocolate" and his daughters made sure he had plenty of it to enjoy in his last few years. After 40 years of living in San Diego, he and his wife moved to Santa Barbara in May of 2018.Dick was survived by his second wife, Melinda Novinger Bendel, son, Daniel Bendel, wife, Rose, daughters, Beth Ann Rice, husband, James, Kristie Reden, husband Brandon. His beautiful grandchildren, Rachel, Wyland, Brooke and Westin, great-grandsons, London and Jesse. His brothers, Fred, Joe and John Bendel and sister, Dr. Virginia Draa and their spouses. Also, his stepsons, Carson and Ramsey Green, wife, Danielle and stepdaughter, Dana Zertuche, husband, Ruben and five step-grandchildren.Dad's uniqueness, sense of humor, humility, mild attitude and fun loving spirit will be missed greatly. Due to the pandemic, memorial service will be held at later date in San Diego, CA.



