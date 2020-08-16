It is with much sadness that we wish to express our love and condolences to the family of master contractor Dick Bendel. Dick (along with Danny and Beth) remodeled our house and doubled the square footage 20 years ago. In doing so, he overcame numerous hurdles but always with a smile and and good humor. At the end of the project we were blessed to consider Melinda and Dick as friends and thankful to have had them in our lives, Patti and Bill Wild

Bill and Patti

Friend