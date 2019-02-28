Richard Charles Dick' Waggoner January 17, 1934 - February 21, 2019 Ashburn, VA Richard (Dick) Waggoner died February 21, 2019 at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community surrounded by his loving wife of 62 years, Alberta, his son Gary, and daughter-in-law, Katrina. He was born January 17, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ, son of the late Charles Ilo and Leona Pearl (Townsend) Waggoner. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Lee Killip. Dick was an elementary school teacher in El Cajon for 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was also an organist in the San Diego area until relocating to VA in 2017. He played at the following churches: Tempe Methodist, AZ; El Cajon Methodist; Foothills Methodist, La Mesa; Central Christian, San Diego; and Graham Memorial Presbyterian, Coronado. Dick was a passionate gardener with prize winning roses and a garden admired by his North Park neighborhood. He graduated from Tempe Union HS in 1952 and ASU in 1956. Upon graduating, he and Alberta married and relocated to El Cajon, where they raised their family. Dick later received an M.Ed from SDSU. In 1989, Dick and Alberta moved to North Park. He enjoyed visiting North Park restaurants, walking, attending the symphony, organ concerts in Balboa Park, traveling, and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of San Diego, the American Guild of Organists, the Spreckels Organ Society, and the San Diego Zoo. Dick is survived by his wife, Alberta Sue (Mills) Waggoner; his sons Gary Waggoner and wife Katrina, Kevin Waggoner and wife Patricia; and his grandchildren: Kristen Mahlstedt (Eric), Kelley Waggoner, Eric Waggoner, and Zachary Waggoner. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren (Grayson, Charlie and Savanna), several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Services will be private. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary