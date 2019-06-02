|
Richard D. Milburn August 16, 1943 - May 20, 2019 San Diego Dick passed away after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Milburn; two children, Lisa Milburn (John Burnite) and Richard B. Milburn (Victoria Parker); three siblings, Jack Milburn (Anna), James Milburn, and Anne Fratto (Scott); granddaughters Caitlin and Grace Burnite; and beloved dogs, Remi and Rubi. After a distinguished career in manufacturing, Dick enjoyed a full life as a happy retiree, which included golf, travel, and spending time with his family and friends. To say he will be missed is an understatement. A celebration of life will be announced shortly. Donations in his memory may be sent directly to Bonita (South) Animal Shelter's Spirit Fund online at www.sddac.com (click on Donate/Volunteer) or mailed to the Dept. of Animal Services, 5821 Sweetwater Rd., Bonita, CA 91902. Happy Trails, dear Dick. We carry you in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019