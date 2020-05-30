Dear rosemary and family I grew up in elementary school and high school with him. I always had such fond memories of him . we lived in the same neighborhood he and I were sent out in the Hall many many many days almost every week in 3rd grade because we talked and giggled too much in class. I'm so pleased hes had such a happy family life with you all. I'm sad to hear of his passing , which zi only just heard.



I lost my husband 15 years ago so you are all in my prayers and do hope your wonderful memories will help you heal.he looks just as I remember him full of life and always smiling.



Much love and concern

Jan McCoy (Welch)