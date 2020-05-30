Richard D. Milburn
1943 - 2019
In memory of Richard D. Milburn.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 30, 2020.
November 21, 2019
Dear Rosemary and family, I was one of Dick's classmates and neighbor from 1951 through high school. Many fond memories including sleep-overs with penny ante poker games at their home on Hervey Street. He will be remembered and missed by many. Our sincerest condolences.
Willard Gribble
November 20, 2019
Dear rosemary and family I grew up in elementary school and high school with him. I always had such fond memories of him . we lived in the same neighborhood he and I were sent out in the Hall many many many days almost every week in 3rd grade because we talked and giggled too much in class. I'm so pleased hes had such a happy family life with you all. I'm sad to hear of his passing , which zi only just heard.

I lost my husband 15 years ago so you are all in my prayers and do hope your wonderful memories will help you heal.he looks just as I remember him full of life and always smiling.

Much love and concern
Jan McCoy (Welch)
June 3, 2019
The staff and animals at the County of San Diego's Department of Animal Services have lost a truly dedicated and compassionate friend. Dick cared very much about the animals in our shelters and his love for the animals showed. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Daniel E. DeSousa, Director
County of San Diego Department of Animal Services
Daniel DeSousa
