Richard D. Parks August 29, 1938 - February 1, 2019 Lakeside, CA Richard D. Parks, a longtime theatre instructor at San Jose State University, died on Feb. 1 in Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego of complications from injuries suffered in a fall in his Lakeside, Calif., home. He was 80. Born in Nebraska, Richard and his family moved to Menlo Park, where Richard attended local schools. He majored in theatre at San Jose State and appeared in many stage productions. He went to the University of Washington, where he taught and earned a master's degree, then attended Stanford University for his doctorate, teaching there as well. He also won acting awards for his performances from all three universities. He joined the full-time theatre faculty at San Jose State in 1965, instructing a range of 45 subjects along with directing many plays. In addition to teaching, he wrote plays, including "The Facts of Life," based on the TV series of the same name. For many summers, he was a producer with NBC overseeing the network's comedy and drama stars during individual interviews with the nation's entertainment reporters. In recognition of his 33-year tenure at SJSU, the Theatre Arts Department in 1998 created the Richard D. Parks Award for Outstanding Graduating Senior. His parents and an older sister Alice, and brother Marlon died before him. He leaves a brother, Robert Parks of Fremont, a sister, Velma of Texas, and many nieces and nephews. Burial by the Neptune Society San Diego was performed at sea. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary