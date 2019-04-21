Richard Dave' Davison April 28, 1925 - April 4, 2019 SAN DIEGO We are saddened to announce that our beloved father and grandfather (Opa), Richard R. "Dave" Davison passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Dave was born in Brea, California, on April 28, 1925. In 1946, he joined the Navy, where he graduated from the US Naval Post Graduate School with a BSME. Dave served in the Navy for 25 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the Navy, he met his wife, Vi, of 62 loyal and adventurous years. Achieving the rank of Commander, he was Captain of the USS Collett Destroyer from 1965 through 1966. Dave was transferred to San Diego in 1967, where he retired from the Navy with an Honorable Retirement in 1970. Following his Naval retirement, Dave became a master woodworker whose creations included beautiful replicas of the incomparable furniture designer Sam Maloof, and a Cosine Wherry rowboat (on permanent display at the Center for Wooden Boats Livery in Seattle, Washington).Dave and Vi loved exploring the United States with their grandchildren as part of the Wally Byam Airstream Club. Dave also enjoyed the thrill of off-roading in his Jeep as a member of the Tierra Del Sol 4X4 Club. Dave was an avid fisherman which included fly fishing to fulfil his zest for the great outdoors. He was a loyal Padres fan who never gave up on them and always felt they would one day win it all.Dave is survived by his four sons, and five grandchildren. Dave will be greatly missed and will be forever remembered as a man who lived his life with honor and integrity. Services will be held April 24, 2019 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's memory to Hope for the Warriors, https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/ Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary