|
|
Richard Dean Trueblood ENCINITAS Born July 5, 1928, the third child to John Trueblood and Orpha Bridwell in Bedford Indiana. He was preceded in death by sister, Ruth Carolyn (Ross) and is survived by sister, Naomi (Baker) and niece, Patricia Baker.Richard is survived by three children, Richard Douglas (Alison), Mary Beth (Tim) Deckard and Jeffrey Richard (Shelli) and two stepsons, Sean (Lisa) Mullins and James (Lisa) Mullins.Richard will leave a huge hole in the heart of his beloved and loving wife of 32 years, Marion Mullins.Richard will be greatly missed by 12 grandchildren: Wesley Trueblood, Wendy (Miller) Michael Trueblood, Mia Trueblood, Sara Deckard, Kali Trueblood, Tyler Trueblood, Ryan Trueblood, Jessica Noel, Keegan Mullins, Kassidy Mullins and Mac Mullins.Richard had three great-grandchildren, Amelia Unger, Rowan Miller and Tanner Trueblood.Richard entered the Navy at age 17 on March 18, 1946, where he served as Aviation Radioman 3rd class, in HelDevRon 3 in Lakehurst, New Jersey. He was honorably discharged on January 16, 1948.With the help of his G.I. Bill, he graduated from Indiana University in 1951 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education. He earned his master's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1970, from UCSB.Richard served as chief scientist at Orincon Corp (later became Lockheed Martin) in San Diego and Hawaii for 30+ years.Richard had a long history of working on cutting-edge technology. With GM in Santa Barbara, he developed a nutation damping system for spinning space vehicles, for which he was granted a patent. His involvement with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) led him to serving as Director of Research at the Acoustic Research Center (ARC) at Moffet Field, CA.Richard was an active and enthusiastic member of Mensa in San Diego.Richard was the kind of man mankind could use more of.Unapologetic Patriot, esteemed colleague, devoted brother, doting dad, loving husband, friend to many. He improved the lives of all that he came in touch with. He illuminated every corner of our lives.Private services will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019