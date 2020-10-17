I was deeply saddened by the passing of Richard. He was a gentle and fun loving person. My husband, Lou Griffith, and I were long time friends of Richard and Marion. We have spent many visits to their home in Kailua, Hawaii. Fun times.I met Richard for the first time when we worked together in the DAAPAN Facility of the Naval Ocean Systems Center in the 70s. He, along with Francis Byrnes and Lou Griffith, formed a very brilliant and innovative team that provided the Navy with valuable research. Sadly, all three passed away in the past six months, just two months apart from each other. Marion, my prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time.

Jeannine Griffith