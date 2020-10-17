1/1
Richard Dean Trueblood
1928 - 2019
In memory of Richard Dean Trueblood.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
November 27, 2019
We have fond memories of Richard and Marion's visit to our family in Ireland some years ago. We send our sincere sympathy to Marion on the passing of her beloved husband.
Martin & Kathleen Mellett
Family
October 27, 2019
I was deeply saddened by the passing of Richard. He was a gentle and fun loving person. My husband, Lou Griffith, and I were long time friends of Richard and Marion. We have spent many visits to their home in Kailua, Hawaii. Fun times.I met Richard for the first time when we worked together in the DAAPAN Facility of the Naval Ocean Systems Center in the 70s. He, along with Francis Byrnes and Lou Griffith, formed a very brilliant and innovative team that provided the Navy with valuable research. Sadly, all three passed away in the past six months, just two months apart from each other. Marion, my prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time.
Jeannine Griffith
October 23, 2019
A man with a brilliant mind and a big heart, Richard was generous, funny, kind and soft-spoken. In all the years I knew him, I cannot remember Richard saying an unkind word about another person. Papa will be missed by many.
Dianne Fletcher
October 21, 2019
I had the pleasure of working Dick Trueblood at Ocean Technology Inc. in the 1960s. He was a true friend and respected colleague. While I was a visiting scientist at the Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, Dick invited me over to Moffett Field for a tour of the ARC. It was a great tour. In summary, Dick had character and was an optimist, humor, and always a friend.
Ned Floyd
October 20, 2019
My deepest sympathies, what a wonderful man, and what a beautiful tribute.
Lori Goben
October 20, 2019
We enjoyed knowing Dick very much. He was an exceptionally fine, kind and modest man as well as being a brilliant scientist. We had many good times together with him and Marion and feel priveldged to have know him.
Bob and Jan Hartwig
