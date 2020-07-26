1/1
Richard Donald Dick' Burnette November 30, 1931 - July 5, 2020 Oceanside Richard "Dick" Burnette, at the age of 88, succumbed to Prostate cancer, on July 5, 2020. Richard passed away peacefully at his Oceanside home surrounded by his three surviving children, Jenny, Jim and John. Dad was born in Harlingen, Texas, November 30, 1931, to parents George and Lucy (Browder) Burnette. The family moved to Burbank California in 1941. At the age of 13, he met his future bride, Joan Marie Bobel. Dick and Joan were married in March 1951, the same year he began his military service in the US Navy. After completion of his military duty, he attended San Diego State University where he graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1959. For 30 years, Dad was employed as a Nuclear Chemist at General Atomic in La Jolla, California.In 1987, the European Union hired him for a two year position as a nuclear consultant at the Petten Nuclear Facility in The Netherlands. Dad and mom, happily relocated to Bergin, Holland. Dad and mother raised four children, Donna, Jennifer, James and John. He was blessed with three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hikes and walks to the beach. Dad loved landscaping and gardening. Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Marie, his eldest daughter, Donna Dee Burnette Cronin, and brother-in-law, Joe Bobel. Dad will always be remembered for his intelligence, wisdom, guidance, and his incredible wit and humor. A celebration of his life will be planned at a future date.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
