Richard 'Dick' Dorsey

September 25, 1934 - November 1, 2020

ENCINITAS

Richard 'Dick' Dorsey, 86, of Vista, CA, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his assisted-living apartment. He was born September 25, 1934 in San Fernando, California, to his parents Everett 'Jack' and Mary Dorsey.Dick graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1952, and attended LA Valley College before being called to military service in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Ord, CA. On April 9th, 1955, Dick married the love of his life and forever partner, Joyce Revell. After leaving the Army with an Honorable Discharge in 1956, Dick would continue his studies at UCSB and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Arts in 1960.Dick began his career in 1960, teaching wood shop in the San Diego City School District. He moved to the Santee School District where during his 37-year career taught elementary and junior high school students core studies as a teacher and later, a principal at Chet F. Harritt elementary school. While in Santee, Dick was also a pioneer of after-school Drug Awareness classes located at the KCBQ 1170 Radio Station. This blossomed into reaching more youth and youth leaders in the greater San Diego area in the later '60s, early '70s. During this impressive career, Dick completed a Master of Arts Degree in Human Behavior from USIU 1975. Following his 1997 retirement, Dick continued to feed his passion for children's education by substitute teaching in the North San Diego County area until 2016.Dick was a fantastic husband and father being an inspiration to us all, often playing basketball, volleyball or body surfing in the waves. He also often had a guitar in hand with a fine voice to match, as well as a knack for sizzling up steaks or flipping French toast. Around him, it was natural to smile and laugh easily, and to show us romance with Jo on date nights and dancing. He also was an avid San Diego sports fan. It was always a pleasure to accompany him around town, whether it was seeing former students of his, workers at the stores or neighbors we passed by, there always seemed to be some joy in seeing him and chatting him up.He'll be loved and missed by all he touched and we draw comfort in his new home at the side of Jesus Christ in Heaven.Dick is survived by his loving wife, Jo of 65 years, sons, Mark (Sherry), Craig (Kim) and daughter, Kristen (Ian), sister, Diane (Wally). He was also blessed with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don.A private seaside memorial ceremony will be arranged at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store