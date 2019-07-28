|
Richard Dreisbach 1944 - 2019 SAN DIEGO Richard Dreisbach joined the saints in the light on July 11, 2019.Born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after college Richard migrated to San Diego with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. First with General Dynamics and later on North Island, Richard was responsible for military aircraft including the FA-18 fighter jet. His work took him to Japan, the Philippines, Finland, and to ships at sea.A Pacific Beach resident for 50 years, Richard was a member of Pacific Beach United Methodist Church, serving on the Board of Trustees.An adventurous traveler, Richard's journeys extended to Africa, China, the Amazon, and French Polynesia.By nature a happy man with a twinkle in his eye, Richard loved life, accepted everyone, gave unconditional friendship, and displayed unending patience.Richard is survived by Elizabeth, beloved wife of 25 years, brother, David (Linda), sister, Bonnie, aunt Jean, and several nieces and a nephew.Memorial Service on Sunday, August 18, 11am, El Camino, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, reception following. Please sign guest book at dignitymemorial.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019