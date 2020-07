Richard was always upbeat, positive and willing to listen to what we had to say. He was a quality person with a sense of humor. At age 50 he was pleased to be married and was devoted to his wife Elizabeth.They were partners in life and in business. He always inquired about our dog Christi Belle; he called her "Tinker Bell" with a smile. We will miss your welcoming smile Richard.

Jeanie and Robin Fowler