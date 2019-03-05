Resources More Obituaries for Richard Etheridge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Emmett Etheridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Emmett Etheridge January 14, 2019 SAN DIEGO Richard Emmett Etheridge passed away of natural causes on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Richard was born in Houston, Texas to Ethel Agatha Julia Etheridge and J. Haller Etheridge. He was a long time resident of San Diego, California.Richard's vocation was determined early in life with the discovery of a pregnant snake near his home. He was allowed to keep the snake in his parents' garage. This piqued his interest in nature and especially in snakes, lizards, turtles and amphibians. He spent his high school years collecting and documenting these animals, spending time with fellow young amateur herpetologists. Older fellow collectors taught him proper scientific methods and this served him well in his later professional scientific career.Richard attended University of Houston his freshman year in 1947. In a chance encounter while he was collecting herpetology specimens the following summer, he met a professor of herpetology from Tulane University. That professor invited him to study herpetology at Tulane University. With permission and support from his parents, he attended Tulane and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree.The following year Richard attended the University of Michigan where he received his master's degree in science in one year. His plans to continue in a PHD program at Tulane were interrupted by the Korean War. He joined the navy in 1952 after being threatened with being drafted into the army. He trained as a sonarman and was assigned to the Atlantic fleet, completing several tours in the Mediterranean and Europe. Richard very much enjoyed his stint in the navy and stated many times that it informed his outlook on life. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and returned to his graduate studies, receiving his PHD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1959. He continued with a postdoctoral research fellowship at USC in Los Angeles, California.After completing his research at USC, Richard was hired at San Diego State University to teach human anatomy and later comparative anatomy and herpetology. He was granted full professorship in 1968 and retired as professor emeritus in 1992. He had 16 graduate students, many of whom went on to have professional careers in herpetology. After retirement he maintained an office in the Department of Biology at San Diego State University and continued his research on New World lizards.Richard is well-known in the field of lizard taxonomy and initiated several new techniques in the field of lizard anatomy. Seven species of lizards, snakes and frogs, as well as a genus of snakes, are named after him.Richard began practicing Zen Buddhism in the early 1970's and continued his Zen meditation practice until shortly before his death. He was an avid birder and collected more than 2200 species on his life list, traveling to many countries to add to this list. Richard was also an avid gardener and had a large collection of cacti and succulents at his residence. He loved to read fantasy and science fiction.Richard was predeceased by his older brother, Jerry H. Etheridge and is survived by his nieces Karen and Anne, and his grandniece Sara and grandnephew Gabriel. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019