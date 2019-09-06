|
Richard Evans Dick' Talbott May 11, 1939 - August 17, 2019 LA JOLLA Father, grandfather, brother, husband, friend, Richard (Dick) Talbott passed away on August 17, 2019, following complications of a heart attack. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Kenneth) and grandsons, Robert and Andrew, his son, Jonathan (Nancy) and grandchildren, Claire and Samuel, his sisters, Susan (Mike) and Lois (John) and their families, his wife, Lucy Lin, and his beloved golden retriever, Honey.Richard was born in Oakland, CA to Floyd and Betty Talbott. He spent his youth in Berkeley attending Berkeley High School, playing violin in the Berkeley Youth Symphony Orchestra, and participating in Boy Scouts to the rank of Eagle. Staying close to home, Richard attended UC Berkeley, graduating with a degree in biophysics in 1961. At Berkeley Richard was active in Theta Chi Fraternity, Glee Club, and the Men's Octet as a high tenor. Through Glee Club, he met Carolyn Buell and a courtship ensued. On September 1, 1962, they were wed. Richard and Carolyn spent their early married life in Seattle where they each attended University of Washington. Richard received his PhD in physiology and biophysics in 1966. Soon after, Richard and Carolyn moved to San Francisco where he worked in laboratory research for the US Navy. In 1969 they moved to Portland, Oregon where they raised their two children and lived for 36 years. Richard enjoyed kayaking, camping, hiking, gardening, visiting Maui and spending time with family.From 1969 to 1977 Richard was an associate professor at the University of Oregon Health Sciences Center. In 1973, he embarked on a career shift and enrolled in the Lewis and Clark Law School in night school classes. In 1977 he graduated law school, passed the bar exam, and became an attorney working in medical malpractice defense, specializing in causational analysis. Richard enjoyed the important work of seeking truth and justice and volunteered his skills on causes such as assisting with the draft legislation for Oregon's Right-to-Die law and working in child advocacy. He was a lifelong advocate for abortion rights and environmental protection.In 2004 Richard retired from law to become full-time caregiver for Carolyn who had terminal breast cancer. She preceded him in death in January 2005.Later in 2005, Richard met Lucy Lin and they married. Richard and Lucy have made La Jolla, California their home for the past 12 years. Richard enjoyed supporting Lucy's efforts to promote young musicians. He volunteered at Scripps Medical Center for six years assisting patients and their families and was a volunteer in the San Diego Library Used Book Store.Donations in Richard's memory would be welcome at The Nature Conservancy (nature.org) or Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019