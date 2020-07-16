1/1
Richard Gilbert Garcia
Richard Gilbert Garcia San Diego Richard G. Garcia was born in San Diego, Ca. He was a polio survivor. He attended St. Rita's Catholic School and graduated from St. Augustine High School (Class of 74'). He owned a successful construction company. In his spare time he enjoyed coaching wheel chair basketball, watching movies, and sing humorous songs for his grand kids. May he rest in peace, we love you dad. Good body Mortuary: Thursday 7/15 4pm - 8pm. February 11, 1956 - July 11, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
