Richard H. Dick' Read May 29, 1930 - March 29, 2019 San Diego Richard H. "Dick" Read, born in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 29, 1930, passed peacefully on March 29, 2019.He was a graduate of University of Arizona, 1953, and on October 2, 1954, married Mary Carol Reddick of of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Read worked several years in the defense industry, but his favorite occupation was selling manufactured homes. He had a pilot's license and flew 2000 hours for business and pleasure.He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Christopher (Karen), Patty (Pete), Kevin (Melissa), David (Jodi), and Megan, and 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 1945 Illion St., San Diego, on May 7, 2019, at 12:00. Interment to follow at Miramar National Cemetery. Reception will follow at the home of David Read.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
