Richard H. Rossmaessler April 28, 1927 - September 10, 2019 Oceanside We celebrate the life and mourn the loss of our beloved Richard H. Rossmaessler, Jr., who died at age 92 on September 10, 2019 with family by his side.Richard made everybody feel like somebody very special, loved, and cherished. The gift was all ours. Richard enjoyed living most recently in Oceanside, California. He was a perfect husband to the love of his life, Pauline (McDuff) Rossmaessler, his wife of 45 years whom he cherished. He was a devoted father to his four children, Lu Ann (Ross) Chadwick, Lee (Mary) Rossmaessler, Lisa (Steve) Boyle, and Monica (Ed) Sprague. He enjoyed his eleven grandchildren, Tyler (Emily) and Tucker (Alexandra) Rossmaessler; Margrete, David, and Megan Chadwick; Melanie (Austin) Langemeier; Jessica and Savannah Boyle; Rachael (Jason) Barrett; Daniel (Sarelle) and Janelle Sprague; and his seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Adelaide, Cordner, Bo, Linden, Porter, Knox, and a future baby girl. In addition, he leaves a dear brother, Neil Rossmaessler of Madison, Wisconsin, several nieces, and a nephew.Richard was born in Madison, Wisconsin on April 28, 1927. At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre and in the occupation of Japan in World War II. In the early 1960s, Richard worked for the Rancho Santa Fe fire department. He enjoyed a 27-year career at Miramar College as a well-respected and widely admired fire science instructor, retiring in 1993.The family is grateful to Lightbridge Hospice and Telebridge Medical; Dr. Emmett Lee; and especially caregivers Nariet, Melody, Amanda, and Lei, for their precious partnership and devoted care. On October 4, Richard was laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery in a private ceremony with military and firefighter honors. "There are no words."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019