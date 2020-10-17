From Lydia Wells
I cut out the obituary to send to mom. I am so sorry for your loss. I wanted you to know how much I always thought of your dad. I remember him as kind and funny. My brother, Mike, remembers how inclusive he was of him at a very critical time in his life. What a special blessing to have had your dad in your life for so long. I know you are beyond grateful for that. I just wanted to share my memory of him and send you love and wish you the happiness that comes with a lifetime of joyous memories.
