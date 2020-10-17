I was so sorry to hear about Dick's passing. I had tried to make contact with him a couple of years ago but nobody seemed to know his whereabouts.



Dick was such a professional. As one of my teachers at Miramar College, I admired his teaching style, and subject knowledge, as well as his grace.



He was a mentor to me while I was taking classes at Miramar. He inspired me to become an instructor, and helped me towards getting my California Community College teaching certificate, and to gain a teaching position at Miramar College. Teaching became my passion, and it is mostly due to Dick's presence in my life.



I am sad that he has left this life without being able to see him again. I am sorry for the family and friends who have lost this great man in their lives.

Jeff Beeler