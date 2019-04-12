|
|
Richard Irwin Bush July 15, 1927 - March 18, 2019 Hemet, CA Born in New York to Mabel Ahr and Clarence. Preceded in death by siblings Arthur, Beatrice and Arline, and spouse Patricia Dalton. In Spring 1945 he enlisted in the Navy, and served 3 years in the US. Most of his life was spent in San Diego with Patricia. He enjoyed family time, flying (major in Civil Air Patrol), fishing, camping, family dogs, Scotch, traveling, and magic. "Richard the Magician" volunteered at Children's Hospital. Remembering Richard: Dorothy (daughter), Adam (son-in-law), Christopher & Michael (grandchildren), David (son), and Molly (daughter-in-law). Committal service at Greenwood Memorial Park (San Diego) on April 15 at 10 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019