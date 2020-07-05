1/1
Richard J. Berg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Pete' Berg April 12, 1937 - May 15, 2020 Santee With heavy hearts, the Berg family says goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and dear friend; Pete passed on May 15th, 2020. Pete joined the navy at a young age was a Submariner and part of the UDT team during Vietnam and the Cold War, made E7 and Chief of the Blue Gill.Upon retirement worked as an electrician for many years. Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3788 in Kearny Mesa, proudly served as House Committee Chairman. Member of Sub Vets in Mission Valley and a devoted Christian member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in San Diego.Survived by his wife Nancy, son David, three stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.A loving, loyal family man, dear friend, and was proud to serve his country. He is dearly missed by all.Services at Miramar National Cemetery, July 10 at 12:30 p.m., with Celebration of Life at Kearny Mesa VFW 3788 at 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved