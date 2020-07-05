Richard J. Pete' Berg April 12, 1937 - May 15, 2020 Santee With heavy hearts, the Berg family says goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and dear friend; Pete passed on May 15th, 2020. Pete joined the navy at a young age was a Submariner and part of the UDT team during Vietnam and the Cold War, made E7 and Chief of the Blue Gill.Upon retirement worked as an electrician for many years. Life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3788 in Kearny Mesa, proudly served as House Committee Chairman. Member of Sub Vets in Mission Valley and a devoted Christian member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in San Diego.Survived by his wife Nancy, son David, three stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.A loving, loyal family man, dear friend, and was proud to serve his country. He is dearly missed by all.Services at Miramar National Cemetery, July 10 at 12:30 p.m., with Celebration of Life at Kearny Mesa VFW 3788 at 2:00 p.m.



