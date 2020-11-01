1/
Richard J. Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard

J. Shaw
December 1, 1939 - August 28, 2020
San Diego
Richard was born in the Bronx, NYC, to Alfreda (Baierwalter) Shaw and Vincent H. Shaw. He grew up in the Bronx. After attending St. Benedict, grade school went on to St. Helena's high school, then to Marist prep and Marist College (Poughkeepsie) and Iona College (New Rochelle). After graduation joined the US Marines OCS, he was commissioned in June 1962 and assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego on active duty. Upon completion of his tour decided to live in San Diego.He pursued various jobs and finally was employed at Marvin K. Brown selling Cadillacs and stayed for 20 plus years. Richard's favorite sport was handball, and was a member of the San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 58 years, and his four children.Richard is interred at Miramar Military Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved