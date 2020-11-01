Richard



J. Shaw

December 1, 1939 - August 28, 2020

San Diego

Richard was born in the Bronx, NYC, to Alfreda (Baierwalter) Shaw and Vincent H. Shaw. He grew up in the Bronx. After attending St. Benedict, grade school went on to St. Helena's high school, then to Marist prep and Marist College (Poughkeepsie) and Iona College (New Rochelle). After graduation joined the US Marines OCS, he was commissioned in June 1962 and assigned to Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego on active duty. Upon completion of his tour decided to live in San Diego.He pursued various jobs and finally was employed at Marvin K. Brown selling Cadillacs and stayed for 20 plus years. Richard's favorite sport was handball, and was a member of the San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 58 years, and his four children.Richard is interred at Miramar Military Cemetery.



