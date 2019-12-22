|
Richard Jackson June 6, 1933 - October 27, 2019 Santee Richard Jackson, a long-time resident of Santee, CA, passed away with Hartha, his wife of 65 years, at his side. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, attended the University of Minnesota, San Diego State and Texas A&M. He taught school for 34 years, mostly in San Diego. He was deeply involved with the community, serving on the school board, the Chamber of Commerce, Santee Santas, the Home of Guiding Hands, fund-raising for Rady Children's Hospital and 45 years with Kiwanis. He enjoyed his family and their vacations around America, music, sports (especially horse racing) and 33 cruises with Hartha. He is survived by Hartha; seven children, Christy, Richard, Debra, Jeffrey, Scott, Holly Ann and Todd, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 28, 2pm at Faith Chapel, 9400 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019