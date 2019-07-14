Richard Joseph Yogi' Bronk March 10, 1931 - June 10, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Joseph "Yogi" Bronk announces his passing on Monday, June 10, 2019. As he wanted, Yogi passed away peacefully at home with loving family by his side. Born in Winona, Minn., Yogi joined the Navy after high school and proudly served during the Korean War. While stationed in San Diego, he met the love of his life, Marlene Dove, at a roller skating rink. After they were married, Yogi took a job at Dairy Mart Farms and for the next 65 years called San Diego home. Yogi and Marlene enjoyed square dancing, roller skating, trips to the Sierras and Vegas. In 1978, Yogi, a non-swimmer was awarded the Moral Fiber Award for attempting to rescue two people trapped in a car in the rain-swollen San Diego River.Yogi was a devoted father, a Scout Leader, and a coach. He took the family hiking, camping, fishing, and on many family adventures. He was an amazing gardener who loved having his grandkids pick vegetables, often rewarding them with ice cream. He had a great sense of humor, told the best stories, and had a heart of gold. Yogi loved nature and fishing and was at peace in the mountains. Most of all, he cherished family events.Yogi is survived by his eight children, Dan, David (Kimm), Dennis (Rachel), Darryl (Joanne), Diane (Gene), Darrin (Kristen), Dale (Allison), and Debbie (Jeff), 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We all loved Yogi, and he will be dearly missed. Yogi, may you rest in peace, rise in glory, and enjoy a cup of coffee with mom.A memorial service will be held at Fort Rosecrans on July 19 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019