Richard Juarez February 8, 1946 - November 18, 2019 San Diego A lifelong advocate for community vision and environmental justice, Richard was a driving force in the city's redevelopment of Barrio Logan. The Mercado Apartments was the first new housing in the area in over 50 years, and it was his greatest source of pride (until his granddaughters arrived). The Mercado and later projects in City Heights focused on neighborhood revitalization AND affordable housing. Richard was Co-Founder & President of the Nonprofit Federation for Housing and Community Development (which later became the San Diego Housing Federation). Richard was a deeply spiritual man who read and wrote extensively in his quest to know himself and his relationship with God, the earth, and the spiritual realm. In Richard's spare time over many years, he researched and authored a (somewhat) fictional story set in Barrio Logan, To Emilio and the Secrets of the Ancestors, about an elder who returns to teach young Vicente about the "old ways." Richard was thrilled to receive the first published copy just one week before his passing. He also loved cooking, which intertwined with his passion for travel and his spirituality, as he traveled throughout Mexico and the Southwest. For Richard, food was a spiritual and cultural experience, providing a vehicle for relationships with others and a connection to the land from which it came. Richard attended St. Jude Academy, St. Augustine High School, SDSU, and Catholic University (Washington, D.C.). Late in life, as soon as he became a "Tata," he moved to Carlsbad to be with his new granddaughters every second he could. Richard is survived by a large extended family, including his sisters Becky Juarez Mobley (CJ), Adrianne Wagers (Stephen), and Carolina Juarez (Chuff Afflerbach); his former spouse Carolyn and their son Christopher and daughter-in-law Elva Arredondo, and their daughters Sofia, Ava, and Isabella; Uncle Miguel Castro; Uncle Jose Castro; and Aunt Rose Mayoral. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel in San Diego, followed by interment at Holy Cross and a reception at the Barrio Station from 2pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barrio Station c/o Rachael Ortiz, 2175 Newton Ave., San Diego, CA 92113 or Reality Changers, 3910 University Ave., Ste. 400, San Diego, CA 92105.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019