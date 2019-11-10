|
Richard Keith Dick' Savage June 18, 1931 - October 26, 2019 El Cajon Richard Keith Savage, 88, of El Cajon, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Holtville, CA, and was a CPA. Survivors include a son, David Savage of La Jolla, a daughter, Debbie Schwendinger of El Cajon, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1270 South Orange Ave., El Cajon, CA. For complete obituary, go to www. greenwoodmemorial.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019