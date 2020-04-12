|
Richard Lloyd Kaylor September 12, 1934 - March 25, 2020 San Diego Dr. Richard Rick' Kaylor passed away on March 25, 2020, as a result of a heart attack. Rick was born in Quincy, IL, and always thought of himself as a Midwesterner, though he has been a resident of San Diego since 1960.Rick was a life-long learner who took his undergraduate motto, "And gladly would he learn, and gladly teach," seriously. He was always interested in colleges and, though he took degrees only from Illinois State University (B.S.), University of Oregon (M.Ed.), Indiana University (M.A.T.), and Brigham Young University (Ed.D.), he attended many others. He taught mostly geography for San Diego City Schools but also taught gifted students. He was selected as the Teacher of the Year in 1988 by the California Association for the Gifted. He was also one of the first teachers in San Diego to serve as a Mentor Teacher.Rick was by both training and inclination, a geographer. He and his wife, Phyllis, traveled the world, then returned to share their experiences.He is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis Huenink Kaylor; 6 of their 7 children, Jeff Evers of Lakeside, CA; Teresa McLean of Ashburn, VA; Sheryl Urzedowski of Colorado Springs, CO; James Kaylor of Salisbury, MD; Julia Prince of Palmdale, CA; Suzanne Lung of Colorado Springs, CO; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.A memorial service is planned for some time in the future at First Presbyterian Church of San Diego (once the COVID-19 virus has died down). Rick served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and interment will be at the National Cemetery in Miramar.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020