Richard Martinez was born on April 30, 1933 in San Diego, California to Jesus and Juanita Martinez. He had a brother, Joseph and a sister, Anita. He attended Florence Elementary, Lemon Grove Elementary, Memorial Junior High and San Diego High School.The family lived on a farm in Mission Valley from the time Dicky was two till about eight years old. The farm was in the same area where Mission Valley Center is now. Dicky learned to drive at a young age and might be seen driving a truck to deliver produce. He told us they put blocks on the pedals so he could reach them, even the Sheriff saw him and just waved.When he was eight years old, during World War II, the family moved to Spring Valley and farmed a ranch owned by a Japanese family who had been taken to the internment camp. It was while he lived here he learned to operate a tractor and drove produce to market. At the end of the war, his family moved downtown to the house on 13th and Island.About this time he met the sweetest girl in the world, and they fell in love. He married Alice Contreras on June 26, 1953. Dicky served his country in the Army from 1953 to 1954, stationed in Korea. He rarely talked of his experiences, but did tell one story of him and some pals breaking into an officer's quarters, stealing a bottle of vodka, and getting drunk. They were caught, but released without punishment because the officer of the day was shipping out for home, and didn't want to file the paperwork. He wouldn't go near vodka for many years afterward.Dicky and Alice raised four children, Michael, Diane, Thomas and Susan. They settled in the Encanto area of San Diego. As his family grew, and grandchildren were added, he came to be know by all as "Papa."He worked as an Operating Engineer running heavy equipment for Trepte Construction, Pace Construction and V.E. Posey. He retired in 1991 from construction then started a second career as an apartment maintenance supervisor at Lakeshore Terrace. He made some great friends during this period and many still have lots of love for him.On September 25, 2011, Alice passed away after a long illness. Dick had been her sole caregiver and did all the chores, cooking and shopping. He found comfort in friends and family. Yet he was always there to help whoever was in need he was the first call. He could fix anything or knew someone who could.Dick is survived by his four children, Michael, Diane, Tom (Cherie) and Susan (Keith), his brother, Joe Martinez (Margaret) of El Cajon. His sister, Anita Owens (Dick) predeceased him. He has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019