Richard Martinez June 14, 1920 - March 31, 2019 Spring Valley, CA Richard Martinez was born in Douglas, Arizona. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Richard was a sixty-five year member of the United Assoc. of Journeymen and Apprentices of the plumbing and pipe fitting industry Local 230. His wife, Olga, predeceased him. He is survived by five children, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on April 22, 2019 at 11:30 am at El Camino Memorial Park with burial at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
