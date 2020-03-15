|
Richard Dick' Moore March 30, 1929 - January 16, 2020 Solana Beach Richard Dick' Moore passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on March 30, 1929, in Willowbrook, California, and grew up in and spent most of his life in Southern California. He was an excellent athlete and intelligent if not dedicated student, attending Compton high school. Youthful transgressions resulted in a move to the New Mexico Military Institute, where he again excelled as an athlete.After a short stint as a business student at Long Beach State, he served a term in the Army during the Korean War. Fortunately, his newly acquired accounting acumen resulted in a stateside position in Fort Bragg, San Francisco. He met his wife-to-be, Lillian Arvidson, on a blind date, they wed in Las Vegas, and she accompanied him to San Francisco and subsequently to Ketchikan Alaska, where he worked for Standard Oil and learned to fly small planes.After relocating to the Los Angeles area, he worked for Vernon Kilns and later in management for several electronics firms. He and Lillian had three children, Jeff, Jim, and Julie, while living in their first home in Costa Mesa. By this time, Dick and his brother-in-law Kenny Wagner became enthusiastic sailors, some of the first catamaran sailors in California. He built his own 26-foot catamaran, which made many family trips to Catalina in the fifties and sixties. He and Kenny also crewed on some of the fastest racing catamarans at the time, winning many Ensenada races.One of his life highlights was serving as crew on the record-setting Multihull Transpac race of 1968 aboard James Arness' Seasmoke. He later crewed on the schooner Rose of Sharon on another classic transpacific boat race. In later life, he became a stinkpotter,' transitioning to and owning several power boats.He and Lillian moved their young family to Solana Beach for his new job at Emcon, one of the first businesses in Sorrento Valley in 1965. In 1980, Dick and his friends Denver Braden and Keith Brown started their own company - Palomar Systems - that manufactured ceramic chip making machinery. They sold their successful company and retired by the early nineties.After Lillian passed away in 2008, Dick married Patricia Barker. They enjoyed their time together, and he enjoyed his new social life with her family and friends. Richard is survived by Patricia; his sons, Jeff and Jim; daughter, Julie, and his five grandchildren. A celebration of life (Hawaiian shirts only) will be held soon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020