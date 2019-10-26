|
|
Richard Morris Cook March 13, 1919 - October 7, 2019 Carlsbad Lt. Col. Richard Morris Cook (USMC retired), age 100, a longtime Carlsbad resident, died on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, CA. Richard was born March 13, 1919, in Quincy, Illinois, the older of two children of Walter Morris Cook and Anna Grey (Steers) Cook. Richard was a 1936 graduate of Macomb High School in Macomb, IL, where he was a member of the debate team and National Forensic League (the question debated that year was "Resolved, that the several states should enact legislation providing for a system of complete medical care available to all citizens at public expense"!!). Richard attended the University of Omaha before working in Kirkwood, Missouri, where he joined the Marine Corps in 1939. He subsequently became a mustang' officer prior to meeting the love of his life, Guglielmina (Gwil') Morrone, in 1941 at the Marine Corps Ball in Freehold, NJ. They married a year later before he was shipped overseas, where he saw combat in the Solomon Islands and led a rifle company during the invasion and battle of Iwo Jima. His last tour of duty was in Vietnam in 1972. Richard was a wonderful father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. Following retirement he became a skilled woodworker, making everything from furniture to doll houses. Richard was predeceased by his brother, William Reed Cook, of Ormond Beach, FL, and his wife of 76 years, Gwil. He is survived by his three children, Richard Steven Cook of Carlsbad, John and Lucia Cook of Stamford, CT, and daughter Karen Ryan-Fillerup and Clesson (Flip) Fillerup of Carlsbad, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A mass will be held in his honor on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:15 am at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Carlsbad. Interment services will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019