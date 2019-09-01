|
|
Richard Nicholas Rich' Sommese September 14, 1945 - August 12, 2019 Tierrasanta Richard Nicholas Sommese, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 12, 2019.Rich' was born in Jamaica, Queens, NY, on September 14, 1945, to Julian and Josephine Sommese.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joanne; his two children, Tara Hargrave (Dave), and Christopher Sommese (Angie); his five grandchildren, Savannah Hargrave, Brooklyn Hargrave, Chandler Hargrave, Dillon Sommese, and Siana Sommese, and his brother, Jay Sommese (Sandy).Rich will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Services will be held at Ascension Catholic Church, in Tierrasanta, on Saturday, September 7, at 11:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019