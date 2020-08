Uncle Richie,

I have so many wonderful and cherished memories of you and Aunt Jo growing up. You always had a smile, a joke, a story, good advice to give to the five of us (Tina, Jay, Lisa, Jimmy, Jodi). I will never forget all the great and fun times In Lomala and in San Diego. I love you and will miss you dearly. God bless and keep you close.

Your oldest niece,

Tina Sommese Rowland

