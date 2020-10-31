1/1
Richard Prowse
1949 - 2020
Richard 'Rick' Prowse
December 23, 1949 - October 7, 2020
San Diego
Rick Prowse.

December 23, 1949 - October 7, 2020.

Rick was born and raised in Pacific Beach. Early on, he developed a life long love and passion for the ocean. His expertise for fishing, diving, and body surfing was legendary. He made numerous trips with his friends to Baja where he pursued these passions. In the mid seventies he moved to Kauai and continued his life adventures. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted soul to all that met him. He leaves his brother, Chris, and a multitude of friends who will miss him greatly. There will be a Memorial Mass at Saint Brigid's Church on Wed. 11/4/20 at 11AM. Aloha attire. Celebrations of his life will be scheduled in Hawaii, California, and Baja at a future date.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Brigid's Church
