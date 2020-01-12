|
|
Richard Robert Dick' Riegler September 17, 1950 - November 22, 2019 Escondido To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die. Dick Riegler leaves behind a loving family who misses him deeply but knows he is watching over them from heaven. He was the rock of the family always dependable, hardworking, loving and caring. He leaves behind a loving wife, 5 children, 4 grandchildren, a brother and many friends. Thirty-one years ago the family moved to Escondido to the family home which they still live in today. He worked hard to ensure his family had a joyful and happy life and will always be loved and missed.There will be a memorial service at Resurrection Church, 1445 Conway Dr., Escondido on January 17 at 12:00pm. There will be a rosary beforehand and a reception afterwards at the family home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020