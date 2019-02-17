Richard Theodore Dick' Schmitz September 10, 1932 - February 4, 2019 Poway Richard Theodore (Dick) Schmitz of Poway, California, passed away on Monday, February 4th, 2019 surrounded by the warm, loving embrace of his family and loved ones. Dick was born to parents Theodore and Dora Schmitz on September 10th, 1932 in Glendale, California. He was raised in Burbank, California, and attended Bellarmine-Jefferson elementary and high school, where he developed deep friendships that would last him a lifetime. Dick received a degree from Loyola University in 1954 and promptly enrolled in the Army, where he served our country overseas in Okinawa. Dick married his first wife Catherine Fowler in 1957, and raised five children. In 1957, Dick was hired by Bekins Moving and Storage, which marked the beginning of a highly successful and distinguished career in the moving industry. In 1974, he purchased Corovan in San Diego and worked diligently over many years to grow and expand the business throughout California. During his work life, he earned a reputation for innovation and integrity, serving as a mentor to several future industry leaders. In 1977, Dick was elected President of the California Moving and Storage Association. In 1994, Dick transitioned the business to his three sons where his legacy continues to this day. In 1994, Dick married Sheila Drury, with whom he shared a loving and committed partnership for the remainder of his life. He will be remembered for his devotion to Sheila, his children, grandchildren and the family business. He was a great conversationalist who loved discussing current affairs, business, politics and sports. He treasured his long-term friendships, spending time with family, and traveling the world. In his retirement years he volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Pomerado Hospital, and Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo. He was preceded in death by his mother Dora, father Theodore, and first wife Catherine Fowler. He is survived by his wife Sheila, sister Marilyn (John) and his five children Robert (Marcie), Bud (Pia), Helene, Heidi and Tom (Kyrstin), stepchildren Justin Matthews (Jenifer) and Heather Porter (Greg), and 16 grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 13734 Twin Peaks Road, Poway, on March 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Urban Life Ministries, Inc. "In honor of Richard Schmitz" (www.urbanlifesd.org/one-time-giving). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary