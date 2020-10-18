Richard Thomas Wood II

November 1, 1942 - October 1, 2020

San Diego

Richard Thomas Wood II died on October 1, 2020, at the age of 77. Tom was born November 1, 1942, in Long Beach, California. He graduated from University of San Diego Law School, cum laude. He married Barbara Jane Cox in 1964.Tom worked as a Deputy District Attorney in San Diego and later moved into private practice with Feist, Vetter, Knauf and Loy. In 1974, he opened his own private practice in Carlsbad, California, specializing in wills, trusts, probates and property law.Tom was active in the community through Rotary International and the Carlsbad Educational Foundation as well as being Judge pro tem with the San Diego County Court. He was devoted to Carlsbad Community Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Board of Elders. Tom loved to golf and played a weekly round for many years.Because of illness, Tom retired in 2012, and he and Barbara later moved to Hays, Kansas.



