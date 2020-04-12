|
|
Richard Torregrossa, Jr. 1957 - 2020 San Diego Richard Torregrossa, Jr, 62, of San Diego, California, passed away on February 20, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1957, he attended Samuel J. Tilden High School and graduated from Brooklyn College in 1979. He worked as an editor in New York before moving to San Diego, where he began to pursue a career as a writer and illustrator full time. His journalism appeared in The New York Times, The New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Self, Cosmopolitan, Family Circle, and many other print and online publications. His Little Book of Wisdom, an illustrated compendium of inspirational quotations, was published in 1996, followed by the fable The Man Who Couldn't See Himself, and the Fun Facts About series (Dogs, Cats, and Babies); his illustrations were featured in the international bestseller Women Who Love Too Much. He is also the author of the widely-acclaimed biographical study Cary Grant: A Celebration of Style, and the novel Terminal Life, which Library Journal hailed as "an action-packed thriller with a generous seasoning of noir." Richard is survived by his sister and brother in law, Judith and Frank Wilson; his brother, Lester Torregrossa; and his nieces, Christine (Rolando) Lopez, Julie (Aaron) McHenry and Andrea (Kevin) Kouroupos, and 7 great-nieces and nephews.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020