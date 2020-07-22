1/1
Richard V. Garcia
Richard V. Dick' Garcia April 21, 1931 - July 16, 2020 San Diego Richard Dick' V. Garcia passed away July 16. He was 89.Richard was born in Phoenix on April 21, 1931, the eighth of 10 children of Enriqueta and Silvano Garcia. He moved to San Diego in 1950, married Lupe Marquez in 1953, and they had seven children Monica, Richard, Veronica, Dennis, Barbara, Mark, and Adrian.Richard was a longtime and active member of St. Rita Parish. After retiring from Solar-Caterpillar in 1987, he participated in bowling tournaments, traveled the country with his wife, and made his garden into a showcase.Richard was predeceased by his sons Dennis and Richard, as well as seven of his ten siblings. In addition to his wife, Lupe, and five children, Richard is survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.Visitation is at Goodbody Mortuary on Thursday, July 23, 4-8 p.m.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodbody Mortuary
5027 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
6195821700
