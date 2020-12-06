Richard W. 'Jake' Jacobsen, Jr.

November 3, 1943 - November 14, 2020

San Diego

Jake was born in Portland, OR. He was the son of Dr. Richard W. Jacobsen and Helen Roedl Jacobsen of Altadena, CA. Jake received his BA degree at USC, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and the USC rugby team. After receiving his MBA from UCLA, he enlisted into the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to Navy headquarters in Saigon as Command Briefer for Admiral Elmo R. "Bud" Zumwalt, Jr., Commander of U.S. Naval Forces.In 1974, Jake moved to San Diego, CA, where he held positions in the San Diego County government, including Director of Social Services and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. Jake relocated to Charlotte, NC in 1994 to become Director of the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services. He created a program called "Work First", which was featured in the 2011 book Mission Mystique: Belief Systems in Public Agencies by Dr. Charles T. Goodsell. As Director, the department became recognized among the nation's most effective urban social service agencies. Jake was a proud veteran. He was an avid reader and supporter of military and historical organizations. In 2016 he returned to his beloved California and home in Solana Beach to enjoy his retirement years. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Jacobsen, his son, Justin Paul Jacobsen, sister, Barbara Weller, and 12 nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store