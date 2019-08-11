Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Lakeside, CA
Richard Walloch


1924 - 2019
Richard Walloch Obituary
Richard Walloch June 14, 1924 - July 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Richard Walloch was born on June 14, 1924, he passed away quietly on July 18, 2019. He was married to Delores Beery for 48 years, she passed away in 1992. He is survived by his brother, Gerry from Wisconsin, eight of his children, Patrick (Barbara), Nancy, Joann, Barbara, Cathy, Ronald (Brenda), Robert (Darlene), Michael (Christina). He also leaves 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren.Richard spent a lot of years in the navy. He did survive three helicopter crashes. The last one was into the Sea of Japan. He saved his copilot then himself. A true hero.For many years Richard worked selling cars mainly for Courtesy Chevrolet.He was very involved with St. Augustine HS. St Patrick's, Knights of Columbus, Serra Club, Saint Madeline Sophie School. In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Madeline Sophie School.Richard will have a funeral mass, August 23 at 10 am at Our lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Lakeside. He will have a full military service at Miramar National Cemetery following the mass.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
