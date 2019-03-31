Richard Walter Rich' Stodulski December 18, 1938 - March 14, 2019 CARLSBAD Lieutenant Commander, retired, Richard Walter Stodulski, Naval Aviator, age 80, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 of sudden cardiac arrest.He graduated Commerce High School, Worcester, Massachusetts in 1956. Subsequently, he attended Wentworth Institute, Boston, Mass. in 1958. He was employed at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut 1958 to 1960 testing jet engines. In 1960 he joined the Naval Officer Candidate School as a Naval Aviator Candidate and received his Naval Aviator wings at Pensacola Naval air Station in 1961.He was assigned to the USS Wasp, 1961 to 1963, Squadron VS-26. He flew as a S2F Sub Hunter during the Cuban Missile Crisis.In addition, he was assigned as a Flight Instructor at Naval Air Station Pensacola from 1965 to 1968. He was assigned to Naval Air Station, Le Moore, California from 1968 to 1969 where he trained on the A-4 Skyhawk for the war in Vietnam.His wife, Joanne (Broussard) Stodulski, died in December, 2017 and his step-son Randy Broussard, died in October 1985.He is survived by his daughter, Lynne M. Steffen and her husband, Scott, of Wellington, Florida; his son, Richard W. Stodulski, Jr., Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, his step-daughter, Charlene Piva and her husband, Jeffrey of Carlsbad, California; Step-son, Brad Pertner and wife, Debbi of Redmond, Oregon; Grandsons; Bryant Piva and his wife, Lauren and children, Nixon and Hunter of San Marcos, California; Matthew Piva of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Garrett Piva of Arizona; Brother, Eugene Stodulski and his wife, Dorothy of North Port, Florida; Nephew, Scott Stodulski and his wife, Anna of Navarre, Florida.He enjoyed collecting, golfing and playing with his dog, "Little Bit" The funeral will be held on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a with Military Honors service/Mass at St. Elizabeth Seaton Catholic Church at 6628 Santa Isabel St., Carlsbad, CA 92009. Burial at Eternal Hills Cemetery at 1999 El Camino Real Oceanside, CA 92054. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary