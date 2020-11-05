Richard 'Dick' Woolsey

September 13, 1935 - September 27, 2020

Escondido

Richard Alvin Woolsey was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 13, 1935 to parents Alvin Atchley Woolsey and Marietta (Burch) Woolsey. He graduated from Hamilton High in 1953. He received a football scholarship to Delaware Valley University - graduating in 1957.



In 1959 he married Judith Hope Leaver at Chambers Church in Trenton. He took a job with Agrico Chemical Company and remained with that company for 41 years through five corporate buyouts. A daughter Rhonda was born in 1961 and son Rick in 1963.



Promotions ended up moving the family to Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Louisiana. The army added Arkansas. God made him an awesome natural leader who saw the best in others and could bring it out. His driving concern was to provide safe working conditions and won safety awards while setting production records.



As tough as he had to be to handle the difficulties involved in managing large chemical complexes, he was a great dad. Despite managing one was the largest manufacturing facility of its kind in the country his deepest significance came from his family. His happiest times and often proudest moments came as a "fun grandpa". After retirement, he split his time between his Baton Rouge and the California family. While in California he worked for his son on an "as needed" basis. He felt blessed to help his son succeed and enjoyed the special folks at R&R Construction. At his churches he worked in the homeless ministry. At home he painted hundreds of wooden cars for underprivileged children. In Baton Rouge he was active in Healing Place Church including "Cooking for Christ", the Cancer Ministry in which he brought snacks and smiles to children receiving chemotherapy at the St. Jude's clinic, Young at Heart, and Band of Brothers bible study.He was a fine Christian, wonderful husband, dad and brother, a loyal friend, and a good neighbor. This unforgettable man will be greatly missed. His life ended September 27th as a result of massive injuries suffered in an accident involving a driver speeding in the wrong direction who hit him head-on.



He chose cremation and a church memorial service. There will be a service in Vista, California at on November 7th at Grace Neighborhood Church on East Vista Way at 3:00 pm. A service for residents of Meadowbrook on November 9th at 2:00 pm on campus. Along with wife Judy, he is leaving behind: in Louisiana, daughter Rhonda Lynn Picou, her sons Micah Richard Picou, Brook LaRue Welch, and daughter Natalie Cherie' Welch. In Vista, California his son Richard (Rick) Albert Woolsey, wife Heidi Dukleth Woolsey and their four sons- Jacob, Chad, Jared, and Cameron. Also surviving a sister Ms. Barbara Woolsey Pope living in Pennsylvania, her daughter Dr. Anne Coleman, husband Dr. Rand Coleman, and their children. Barbara's son Bradly Pope, wife Tracey and their children. Another sister, Iris Woolsey and her husband Gary Tomita who live in Hawaii. His parents await him in heaven. We will be eternally grateful for God allowing Dick to reach the hospital so he could die surrounded by his family, love, and prayers. Kindness from the staff at Escondido Palomar Hospital who bent pandemic guidelines will never be forgotten.



We will always be thankful to the two extraordinary trauma surgeons who attended him, and the trauma ICU nurses for their compassionate care. We are also deeply grateful for all the kindness and love offered to us during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers may we suggest a donation to Grace Church or St. Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital in Memphis, TN. May God bless you all.



