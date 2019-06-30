Home

Rick Courington 1952 - 2019 Ramona On the morning of April 19, 2019, Rick Courington of Ramona, CA, passed away in his home with his family at the age of 67, after a heroic fight with cancer. He was a talented carpenter building custom homes for 25 years in San Diego and the surrounding areas. He followed that career with a 26-year career in Contractor Services at the Home Depot. He was just 18 years old when he met and fell in love with his wife, Karre. In September of 1975, they were married and together lovingly raised two children, Ian and Ashley. Rick was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed watching his children play sports, working on his home and building things for his children and grandchildren. He was a strong conservative and patriot who loved America. He was known for his commitment and devotion to his family, his selflessness, fierce loyalty, his straight forward attitude, his dry humor, and his exceptional work ethic. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice; his brother, Tim; and twin sister, Re. He is survived by his wife, Karre; his two children, Ian and Ashley; three granddaughters, his father and stepmother, Tom and Sue Courington; his sister, Susan Courington; several cousins; his sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews. A private celebration will be held to honor Rick's life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
