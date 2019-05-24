Home

Rick Douglas Wiese

Rick Douglas Wiese Obituary
Rick Douglas Wiese February 24, 1965 - May 19, 2019 San Diego Rick was born in Burlington, WI, and grew up in the Village of Hartland, WI. A graduate of Arrowhead HS, Rick continued his successful academic and football career at SDSU where he received his BS in Marketing and played football for the Aztecs. Professionally, he had a 30-year career with State Farm Insurance, having his own agency for the past 20 years. Rick passed away suddenly from complications related to pneumonia. He is survived by ex-wife and friend Jane Wiese, son Jack Wiese, stepson Cole Shielly, mother Jean Wiese, brothers Jeff and Mike Wiese, nephews Canon, Cooper, Brock, and Easton Wiese, and many, many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father Wally Wiese. In lieu of flowers please support LJ High Football! www.foundationofljhs.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2019
