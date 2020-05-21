We are so saddened to hear about Rick's passing. He was a great, nice guy, incredibly proud father, and the only insurance agent we have had who provided such great explanations! Our hearts go out to Jack and Jane, and all the other family, friends, co-workers, etc. One of my favorite memories of Rick, was hanging out at MBYC talking fishing, and Jack's love and passion for it. The pride and enthusiasm for his son's passion just emulated. Our hearts go out to you, our prayers are for you as you grieve the loss of a wonderful man.

With sympathy,

Bridget, Roland, Riley and Ben Santos

