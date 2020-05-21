Rick Douglas Wiese
In memory of Rick Douglas Wiese.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 21, 2020.
June 10, 2019
He was our agent and a wonderful man to deal with.
Sorry for your loss.
zef mhilli
June 6, 2019
Rick has been my agent for 20 years. I loved our annual meeting to go over my policies. He was fun, smart and informative, a great guy. We were the same age and I always thought we had been down some of the same paths. I'll miss his professionalism and honesty. Jane my heart aches for you and Jack. My son lost his father when he was 15. I know what that can be like. May you cherish the memories and always speak of him. RIP Rick, see you on the other side.
Renee Worley-Hotchkiss
Friend
June 4, 2019
I just received the letter from State Farm regarding the passing of Rick. I am saddened by this announcement. He became my agent after the retirement of Rob Gilliland. I never got to meet Rick but could tell of his professionalism and great care for his clients through his emails and contact with his office through their kindness, courteousness, thoughtfulness, and helpfulness which Rick instilled in them. He will be difficult to replace at work and in life. I offer my condolences and prayers to his family, friends, co-workers, and the State Farm family. RIP Mr. Rick Wiese.
Gary Grockowski
June 4, 2019
Your professionalism, kindness and friendship will never be forgotten. RIP, Rick.
Richard H
June 4, 2019
Mr Wiese was my agent for years and years. I am sorry to hear of his loss and praying for his family. I was unaware of all his accomplishments until I have been reading and wish I knew him better.

Pamela S. Robinson
Pamela Robinson
May 31, 2019
RIP Rick. I will miss you.
Ric Morgan
May 30, 2019
I was shocked and saddened to hear that Rick had passed away. I worked with Rick for several years as claim's adjusters. He was a great friend, a great employee and a wonderful person. We had a lot of fun and those memories have always stayed with me. My deepest sympathy to his family. I'm so sorry for your tremendous loss. Mary Sweeney
Mary Sweeney
May 29, 2019
Rick, I am having a hard time wrapping my head around this one. You were a fraternity Brother, a friend, a teammate, and such a solid guy. I will miss seeing you at SDSU tailgates, Pike reunions, and the Sports Bar at halftime of Aztec games. Every time we hooked up again it seemed like we were back in the 80s again...talking like old college pals. I will miss you my friend. Please know that you had a profound and loving influence on so many lives. And, you always had my back. Phi Phi, RIP My Brother. "O God, thy sea is so great, and my boat is so small."
Chris Vitous
Classmate
May 29, 2019
SDSU graduation, 1988 Pi Kappa Alpha Brothers
Chris Vitous
May 26, 2019
We are so saddened to hear about Rick's passing. He was a great, nice guy, incredibly proud father, and the only insurance agent we have had who provided such great explanations! Our hearts go out to Jack and Jane, and all the other family, friends, co-workers, etc. One of my favorite memories of Rick, was hanging out at MBYC talking fishing, and Jack's love and passion for it. The pride and enthusiasm for his son's passion just emulated. Our hearts go out to you, our prayers are for you as you grieve the loss of a wonderful man.
With sympathy,
Bridget, Roland, Riley and Ben Santos
Bridget, Roland, Riley & Ben Santos
May 26, 2019
God bless you and your family Rick!
Gil & Erika Carpenter
May 25, 2019
So sorry to Rick's family and business associates. Rick was our insurance agent since he started at State Farm. He was a kind and caring man and we will miss him..
Andrew and Kathy Payne
Andy & Kathy Payne
May 24, 2019
So sorry to all the loved ones of your loss. We'll miss you on those Action ski trip. RIP Rick.
Irene Jernigan
May 24, 2019
You left us too soon my friend. I will always wear the packer bibs you gave me for my birthday in your honor! So many great memories. May you be arbor peace. My condolences to Jack, Jean, Jeff and the rest of the Wiese family.
Kimmy Bentfield
