Rick Sanborn was born in Denver, Colo., on March 15, 1930, and went to Heaven on July 19, 2019.
He had a wonderful childhood in Denver. His beloved father (Frederick William) died when Rick was 10, and his mother (Dorothy Gildersleeve) later remarried and moved the family to Minneapolis. There Rick went to Breck Military Academy.
Later, he returned to Colorado to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder, graduating in 1953. He made many lifelong friends there and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, returning often for football games and other events.
After serving in the Air Force as a lieutenant, he moved his family to San Diego, where he became active in the commercial real estate field. Rick participated in the start-up of several commercial companies, some of which still exist successfully at this time. Among them were Business Properties, Grubb and Ellis, Merrill Lynch and Business Real Estate.
Rick helped many young people begin their careers as salespeople. He loved to mentor and nurture career people just starting out, and he could often be seen socializing with them at World Famous Restaurant in Pacific Beach and throughout San Diego. He was generous in business and people loved to work with him. In the early 90's he became a Christian and was an active member of New Life Presbyterian Church (PCA) in La Mesa, again making many friends.
Later in 2001, he retired and he and his wife, Jan, moved to Chocorua in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Again, he made many friends wherever he went, belonging to the American Legion and attending various churches and bible studies. He always enjoyed joining the folks at the Mug Club and the gang who met for coffee at McDonalds.
During this time, he also loved to keep in touch with family and friends in San Diego (and elsewhere) and visit them whenever possible. He touched many lives and hearts throughout his time on Earth and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Kristina, her husband, Ron, and sons, Scott and John; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law; 11 nieces and nephews; and his golden retriever, Blondie.
Rick, blessed of God, we love you.
(If you are interested in the attending the celebration of life [TBA] please email [email protected].)
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019