Rita Augustine Ruff October 27, 1927 - May 30, 2020 San Diego Rita, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away in her home at age 92. Rita was born in Fitchburg, MA to Ezzelino and Stella Piverotto. She and William "Bill" Ruff were married on March 13, 1964 in Townsend, MA and were blessed with 56 wonderful years. There are so many hearts that are feeling sadness. While here, she touched so many lives in a positive way and was loved. She is survived by her husband, son William, sister Ann LeBlanc in Bridgeton, MO, Daughter in law Jill, grandchildren Jamison and Avery and niece Sharon. Memorial service to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store