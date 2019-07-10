Home

Rita M. Morgan

Rita M. Morgan Obituary
Rita M. Morgan December 3, 1928 - March 6, 2019 La Mesa Rita was a professor of social work, program evaluator, mentor, loving wife and mother. She traveled the world with her husband Don as United Way consultants, and with her family. She loved to cook for and give to others. A social justice activist and feminist, Rita was a leader and fundraiser for The American Assoc. of University Women, Heartland Human Relations, Museum of Man, and 1st Unitarian Church.The family invites you to a celebration of Rita's life at 1st Unitarian Church, Front St., San Diego, on July 14 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 10, 2019
